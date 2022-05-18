If you have ever had a cat, you know they are funny creatures who make us laugh just by existing.
Cats are full of contradictions. One moment they are mysterious, aloof beings who grace us with their presence, and the next they are running toward us for pets and treats.
On TikTok, people have created videos that poke fun at all the ways our cats both frustrate us and make our lives better. Here’s a roundup of the funniest TikToks about owning a cat:
The way they love their food...
The way they accept our silly games...
The way they are always "making biscuits”...
The way they enjoy the simplest things...
The way cleaning their litter is a horror show...
The way we can’t wait to see them again...
The way they are so mysterious...
