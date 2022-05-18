Life

31 Funniest Cat TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To

If you love a silly cat, this is for you.

Monica Torres

Need a laugh? These TikToks really capture the hilarious nature of cats.
TikTok
Need a laugh? These TikToks really capture the hilarious nature of cats.

If you have ever had a cat, you know they are funny creatures who make us laugh just by existing.

Cats are full of contradictions. One moment they are mysterious, aloof beings who grace us with their presence, and the next they are running toward us for pets and treats.

On TikTok, people have created videos that poke fun at all the ways our cats both frustrate us and make our lives better. Here’s a roundup of the funniest TikToks about owning a cat:

The way they love their food...

@zozothekittycat

#kittensoftiktok #foryoupage #funny #catmom #kitten #cat #fyp #fyp #PringlesCanHands

♬ Funeral Music - Bobby Cole
@iamkylo__

my compliments to the chef

♬ original sound - I sometimes post
@thatcatbobbie

⏳👹🍗

♬ original sound - rach
@ellawatchestv_

slow down no one is taking it from you #catsoftiktok #tiktokcats #petsoftiktok

♬ original sound - Charlie Mosey

The way they accept our silly games...

@kem.00

♬ Look at this Distinguished Gentleman - Paul Provosty
@ringodanyan

Can I get a.. Ringo burger with a side of extra Churu sauce?❤️ tiktokforyoupagefypforyouviralfunnymemesfollowmecutefunhappyfoll

♬ original sound - Ringo
@gappedtoothgirlie

♬ Power Of Three - 🍏Johny Mercury🫠

The way they are always "making biscuits”...

@genglr

true

♬ Moonlight sonata - 3rd movement - Igor Kotliarevsky
@zeroandollie

“Did somebody say my name?” #catsoftiktok

♬ Bamboleo x Narcos Remix - Nalo
@jimwalsh54

♬ original sound - user7099339552782

The way they enjoy the simplest things...

@lexi.wheeler

This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever posted

♬ Major Bag Alert (feat. Migos) - DJ Khaled
@dracorayes

I CANTT HE HAS ARMS

♬ original sound - DR
@doyallplayminecraft

Why is she like this? #cat #fyp #LENOVOJUSTBEYOU #10MillionAdoptions #goblincore

♬ Yoshi's Island - 3000m

The way cleaning their litter is a horror show...

@loafnation

It be foul sometimes 💀😹 #cat #cats #catsoftiktok #funny #kitten #relatable #fyp #fypシ

♬ MAN SHUTCHO - resizable
@dessybby

She has no patience 😂😂 #fyp #catsoftiktok #cattiktok

♬ original sound - Sincere
@zigthapig

#catsoftiktok #cattok #petsoftiktok #animalsoftiktok #catsontiktok #cat #catvideo #pettiktok #diabeticcat #fatcatsoftiktok #cats #cattiktok #fy #fyp

♬ Mimimimimi - Tik Toker

The way we can’t wait to see them again...

@pennythegingercat

“hungover” #fyp #catsoftiktok #petsoftiktok

♬ Them Changes - Thundercat
@deylanbuntyn

Can you relate? #cat #TurboTaxAndRelax #cats #ByeByeSundayBlues #petlife #petsontiktok #pet #cattok #catsoftiktok #viral #fyp

♬ sonido original - r34
@ciscotapiaa

I’m such a cry baby. 😿😹 #ciscothecatdad #cleothetabby #dojathetuxie #catlife🐈😻

♬ original sound - Jule

The way they are so mysterious...

@herecomespumpkin

A cat of mystery 🐈 #cashapp13plus #MyBrawlSuper #SnowballFightAgainstHunger #herecomespumpkin

♬ original sound - Walter 🐅

The way they are agents of chaos...

@life_of_averie

He doesnt stop till everything is destroyed. He already broke 2 Tvs #cat #orangecat #help #advice #Totinos425 #PringlesCanHands

♬ original sound - Averie Lynn
@csawplus

Yeah! I’m bad guy😎😎😎 #tiktok #follow #cat #funny

♬ bad guy - Billie Eilish

The way they tap into their wild instincts...

@alwayshungry617

The girls who get it.. get it #HostOfTheYear #thankyou #WhenRiftanSays #ThanksandGiving #MakeABunchHappen #cat #fyp #predator #bengal

♬ original sound - Duck
@pawpypals

#perfectperfectperfect #indoorkitty #outdoorkitty #catswatchingtv

♬ original sound - Hope Schwing

The way we share sweet and silly moments with them...

@roro.cat

Not gonna answer #catsoftiktok #cattok #MoveWithTommy

♬ Law and Order - The Hollywood Prime Time Orchestra
@.meowsters

#Nikecatslides #catsoftiktok #kona #summersandles #cats

♬ Still Don't Know My Name - Labrinth
@okcallie

♬ follow liz sanchez if you are hot - LIZ SANCHEZ

And the way we sometimes just can’t handle how much we love them...

@nikkinasty

i am scum of the earth and this animal is divine and precious #Totinos425 #cat

♬ i own seth - OkayJordan💫
@karysandmax

ok but why is it so sweet??? and comforting??? #fyp #catbreath #tuxedocat #fosterkitten #NFLDraft #wowcrazy #organized

♬ original sound - CallmeBeba
@abrameng

good feelings as a cat owner 2

♬ original sound - CHRI$
@sp1cycatladyx

Answer @im_siowei my cat has more clout than me #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound - reef
