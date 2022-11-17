21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Woof — it’s been a long, long week. If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs.
They’re sure to make you howl. (No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
I feel so bad for my cat, he’s sitting by the door crying out for this cat and her baby (that are on the opposite side) The same cat I caught him with the night he snuck out, but sweetheart you have been neutered for a year+ she is lying, that is not your baby— Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) November 8, 2022
i just took the fucking UGLIEST picture of my cat . wtf pic.twitter.com/Uxs22s5Nxe— ✩ chey ✩ (@gutterg0re) November 5, 2022
I love the reaction of cat lovers upon seeing a cat. Every single time the level of excitement is like they've read about cats for decades but never actually seen one in real life and they're SO EXCITED. Every. Single Time. Even if it's the hundredth cat they've seen that day.— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) November 8, 2022
me trying my best pic.twitter.com/LVI7ha4Wtv— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) November 10, 2022
I love the difference between dog and cat rescue stories. dog owners will be like oh I prepped for months and applied and had a home check then did a foster to adopt trial period and then the rescue chose me! and cat owners are like .. I found him in the trash— danielle weisberg (@danielleweisber) November 7, 2022
The way he rolls his eyes and shakes his head...😂🙄🐶 pic.twitter.com/aIdH8cdpwE— Laughs 4 All 🤟 (@Laughs_4_All) November 10, 2022
I’ll be like “yeah this is my emotional support animal” and it’s just a cat who actively works to make my life more difficult— monica (@trash_snapp) November 10, 2022
A cat shocked by being kissed, you can watch it all the time.pic.twitter.com/suv8SdtcNK— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) November 9, 2022
Turn around and leave because you shouldn’t mess with unknown entities that are imperfectly attempting to mimic a familiar animal. They’re trying to get you to let your guard down and approach. https://t.co/ABXuuHVVCS— Liv Rainey-Smith 🐀 (@livraineysmith) November 6, 2022
This is Carl. He's very powerful. 12/10 don't mess with Carl pic.twitter.com/zdhAbKuXX2— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 11, 2022
Just watched an ep of Clifford where Clifford has rash and has to go to the vet for FIRST TIME. This means not only did the family have a dog grow to an unexplainable massive size and never investigate it medically, Clifford is a 20ft dog running around without a rabies shot.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) November 10, 2022
Dogs are the best.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/LcSxAcWpwm— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 8, 2022
highly suggest going outside or to the shelter and finding yourself a janky old critter who is a little gross— haley (@feederofcats) November 7, 2022
they found the hideout! pic.twitter.com/iHmoviEdWO— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) November 10, 2022
Someone call 911#meowed #TheMeowedClub pic.twitter.com/EwxM8YheMb— Meowed (@Meowed) November 6, 2022
What a Good Boye! pic.twitter.com/wgA2Dcms8J— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) November 5, 2022
friendship 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/LLjiViEZUi— cat with confusing auras. (@cat_auras) November 6, 2022
My daughter just asked me to help her with her history project and I was like of course what's the project and she said she wants to film a reenactment of the Scopes trial using our cats— Elle Has Cats (and ADHD) (@ellle_em) November 10, 2022
When you walk into wrong class. pic.twitter.com/NMCahMtT0A— Cat 🎄 (@CatLoverCult) November 10, 2022
as a Canadian, this is how it feels watching American elections these days pic.twitter.com/AzVboCrRuo— Pat Dubois 🇺🇦 (@patdubois) November 8, 2022
you saw NOTHING pic.twitter.com/noFa0eP8zA— Dont Show Your Cat 👺 (@DontShowYourCat) November 10, 2022