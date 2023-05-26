21 Eye-Watering Tweets About Toddlers Being All Kinds Of Hilarious

Despite being one of the most challenging ages to contend with, toddlerhood is definitely up there with being the funniest.
With the ability to speak words and the need for more independence comes a lot of amusement – and thankfully, the parents of today have been more than happy to share the goods on Twitter so others can have a laugh (mostly at their expense) too.
Advertisement
Here are some of the absolute corkers toddlers have come out with, as well as the delightfully odd things they get up to – three-year-old kissing a snake pic, we’re looking at you.
1.
2.
3.
Advertisement
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Advertisement
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Advertisement
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
Advertisement