UK Brands EU ‘Offensive’ After Emmanuel Macron Sausage Gaffe

The foreign secretary has branded the EU “offensive” for treating Northern Ireland as a “different country” to the rest of the UK.

In a further intensification of the so-called Brexit “sausage war” which is overshadowing the G7 summit in Cornwall, Dominic Raab hit out after Emmanuel Macron angered Boris Johnson on the issue during their bilateral talks on Saturday.

The Sunday Telegraph said the prime minister attempted to explain his frustration with post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland by asking Macron what he would do if sausages from Toulouse would not be moved to Paris.

The French president reportedly claimed the comparison did not work because Paris and Toulouse were both part of the same country, wrongly suggesting Northern Ireland is not within the UK.

Johnson wants to strike a deal with the EU to reduce the impact of checks on trade into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, which Brussels insists are a requirement of the withdrawal agreement negotiated by the PM.

But the UK believes the EU is being too “purist” in its application of the Northern Ireland protocol, and has not ruled out taking unilateral action to suspend restrictions on trade, including a ban on chilled meats from Great Britain.