This Is Why Everyone Is Losing Their Sh*t About 'Gammon' On The Internet

The use of the term “gammon” as an insult: it’s a curious cultural phenomenon that could only have occurred in the UK at exactly this point in history.

An opinion piece in today’s Times newspaper has highlighted how the phrase is being used by Jeremy Corbyn supporters to ridicule middle-aged white men.

Adding to the chorus of disapproval, Northern Irish MP Emma Little-Pengelly has insisted the term is actually racist, as “stereotyping by colour or age is wrong no matter what race, age or community”.

But What Is A Gammon?

There is no fixed definition of gammon outside of a culinary context but writing in Huck magazine in February, Matt Zarb-Cousin, former spokesperson for Corbyn, defines it thus:

″...older men who, despite having all the opportunities that baby boomers enjoyed, are confused and angry at the modern world. It’s a condition that once manifested itself as an affinity to UKIP, but now more so to high blood pressure and a red meat complexion.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest

CLOSE

“Baldness is optional, as are dodgy tattoos, and the uniform of the gammon is boot-cut jeans, loafers and an open-collared white polyester shirt.”

When Was It First Used?

The origins of the term “gammon” as an insult are murky but the first recorded use is by ex-Great British Bake Off contestant Ruby Tandoh, who used it to describe judge Paul Hollywood way back in 2015.