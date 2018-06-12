Gary Barlow's Plastic Confetti Should Make Us Rethink How We Celebrate Special Occasions

Gary Barlow has apologised for firing confetti cannons during his recent concert at eco-friendly venue The Eden Project after environmental campaigners accused him of littering.

A spokesperson from the group Cornwall Against Single Use Plastic said they were “appalled” to witness the use of the effect, writing on Twitter: “What on earth was a plastic confetti canon doing there? In a place such as the Eden who are working so hard at getting rid of SU [single use] plastics.”

The star confirmed he would no longer be using the stunt in upcoming performances, following the complaints. “The reality is, beyond the effect it just turns into litter,” he conceded.

We could all learn a thing or two from the Take That singer’s change of heart, here’s how to make sure your celebrations aren’t harming the environment.