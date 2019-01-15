Gillette Faces Backlash For 'Me Too' Advert Asking: 'Is This The Best A Man Can Get?'

Shaving brand Gillette has launched a new ad campaign in response to the #MeToo movement, urging men to hold themselves to a higher standard and step up when they see other men acting inappropriately.

The advert shows men behaving badly – fighting, bullying, objectifying women and talking over female colleagues – and follows with examples men encouraging each other to be better. The video changes the brand’s well-known slogan: “The best a man can get” to “The best men can be”.

The ad includes clips of people like Terry Crews, a former NFL player who testified in a senate ruling on sexual assault, as well as fathers raising their daughters and showing teenagers how to treat each other with respect.