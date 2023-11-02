Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage Matt Cardy via Getty Images

The sale of this year’s Glastonbury tickets has been pushed back just hours before they were due to be released.

On Thursday evening, tickets including coach travel for the annual music event were supposed to go on sale at 6pm, with general sale tickets scheduled to be available from Sunday 5 November.

However, organisers confirmed in the afternoon that the sale had been delayed by two weeks to “ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket is registered and therefore eligible to purchase one”.

It’s also been confirmed that coach tickets will go on sale from Thursday 16 November at 6pm, followed by general release on Sunday 19 November at 9am.

In a lengthy statement, the festival explained: “Following this year’s Festival, we alerted everyone with a registration which pre-dated 2020 of a scheduled review of the details held by See Tickets in the Glastonbury Festival registration database.

“This was in order to ensure that the details we hold are current and that we do not store individuals’ information for any longer than is necessary.”

Elton John closed the show on the Pyramid Stage in 2023 Harry Durrant via Getty Images

“These registrants were asked to take action to confirm their registration if they wished to keep it,” the statement continued.

“As always, registration was then closed on Monday (30 October) ahead of the ticket sale. Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were.

“Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday, 6 November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday, 13 November.

“We urge everyone hoping to buy a ticket to Glastonbury 2024 to either check their existing registration now or submit new registration, which remains free of charge [...] from 12 noon on Monday.”

They added: “We apologise for the late change to the ticket sale dates, but we want to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket for next year’s Festival is able to confirm their registration ahead of the sale.”

Next year’s Glastonbury event will take place from 26-30 June 2024, at the event’s usual site, Worthy Farm.

Information about which acts will be taking to the stage is yet to be confirmed, but that hasn’t stopped rumours from swirling, with Bruce Springsteen and Madonna among the latest stars tipped to be performing.

Emily Eavis previously teased that two of next year’s Pyramid Stage headliners are women, neither of whom have performed at the event before, after the festival was criticised over its line-up in 2023.