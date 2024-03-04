Good Morning Britain Makes Presenting Team Switch-Up After Ben Shephard Exit

GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Adil Ray Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Good Morning Britain has made a few tweaks to its regular presenting line-up following the departure of Ben Shephard.

After a decade as part of the GMB on-air team, Ben fronted his final live show last month, ahead of making his debut as the new permanent co-host of This Morning.

It’s now been revealed that daytime regular Adil Ray will be occupying the slot previously held by the Tipping Point host for the foreseeable future.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend: “From Friday, I’ll be back [on] GMB for most Fridays until the end of May. First run is the next three Fridays until the Easter break. Hope you’ll join me.”

Adil added: “In the current climate it feels like a huge privilege to be on morning telly. Would love it if you joined us from 6am. Thank you.”

Adil has been part of the rotating list of presenters who have co-hosted GMB since Piers Morgan’s abrupt exit in 2021, which has also included Robert Rinder, Ed Balls, Richard Madeley and Alastair Campbell.

Fellow ITV show This Morning has also been without a permanent presenting team since Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s much-publicised departures last year.