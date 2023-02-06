This Year's Grammys Gave Us More Joy Than The Last 3 Years Put Together

The stars were out in force at Sunday night’s 64th Grammy Awards, which will go down as one of the most memorable year’s in the annual music event’s history.
Beyoncé became the most-awarded artist in Grammys history, with her four wins taking her tally to a record-breaking 32 Grammys, and man-of-the-moment Harry Styles took home the highly-coveted Album of the Year award for his third long-player, Harry’s House.
Viola Davis became only the 18th star in history to reach EGOT status, adding a Grammy to her mantelpiece alongside her Oscar, Emmy and Tony awards, and Kim Petras became the first transgender artist to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Collaboration Grammy.
There were also gongs for Adele, who won her 16th Grammy, as well as Lizzo who won Record of the Year for her global hit, About Damn Time, and her speech upon collecting her gong was one of the most joy-filled of the evening.
With so many firsts, there was so much to celebrate, resulting in a truly joyous night...