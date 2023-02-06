This Year's Grammys Gave Us More Joy Than The Last 3 Years Put Together

The stars were out in force at Sunday night’s 64th Grammy Awards, which will go down as one of the most memorable year’s in the annual music event’s history.

Advertisement

With so many firsts, there was so much to celebrate, resulting in a truly joyous night...

Beyoncé was the undisputed queen of the night

at the end of the day beyoncé made history and won 4 grammy’s she won regardless it was her night pic.twitter.com/0npBu2WbRK — ًmimi bailey (@knewsheesh) February 6, 2023

things Beyoncé achieved tonight:

–first black woman to win best dance album

–first Beyoncé album to win Grammy’s without visuals

–most awarded grammys artist of ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/Og9SUNzI2T — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 6, 2023

Beyoncé wasn’t even alive when the Grammy’s were established and she has now won the most amount of awards in ceremony’s history. the work ethic? excellence? ohhhh we will NEVER get another her — Funmi. (@finelikefunmi) February 6, 2023

Advertisement

At this point, no one is EVER gonna have 32+ grammy's EVER again but Beyonce. — nasty work (@FREEDDDEM) February 6, 2023

Cheerleading is so much a 2023 vibe than trolling

watching the grammy’s is really fun when you’re on everybody’s team bc there’s never any disappointment and you get to watch the timeline collapse while stans call each other ugly — lina 🌞🇵🇸 (@sankta_uhleena) February 6, 2023

I love twitter on grammy’s night 🏼 it’s so fun — B (@greyxmoon_) February 5, 2023

Im sorry the Grammy’s brought back my award show fever the audience was love, people are having fun, like this has been an amazing night. — 🎋Bamboux (pronounced Bamboo). (@off_BAMBOO) February 6, 2023

Grammy's going all out with this Hip Hop Celebration! Love seeing the artists having fun and the evolution from the last 50 years! — Sean Koshy (@yoshikoshy) February 6, 2023

Advertisement

There was a whole lot of love in the room between the nominated artists

Selfie as Beyoncé casually makes herstory 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UPzPdcaaPP — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) February 6, 2023

Lizzo filming Harry winning at the 65th #GRAMMYs in Los Angeles, California - February 5 pic.twitter.com/gw61DQUNx4 — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) February 6, 2023

seeing lizzo and adele sat on the same table at the grammy’s and having the best time ever together has actually soothed my soul i feel so enriched looking at them together — alicia (@whouffaldi) February 6, 2023

Advertisement

Adele and Lizzo becoming besties and having so much fun watching the Grammy’s together is the best thing that’s ever happened to me — maddie (@maddiecorinne13) February 6, 2023

Harry really looked like he was having so much fun on the Grammy's stage — SHOOTING STAR / LONG HAIR CHAEWON SUPREMACY (@swiftsgonevogue) February 6, 2023

Kim Petras becoming the first transgender artist to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Collaboration Grammy was a MOMENT

Kim Petras thanking Sophie during her winning the first ever Grammy won by an openly transgender woman (Wendy Carlos was closeted at the time she won) in the year that trans rights are under attack more than ever in history...



Yeah, I cried.



Thanks @kimpetras



You deserve it. pic.twitter.com/ncsa2CWUTa — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) February 6, 2023

Can we appreciate for a minute (or more if you like) the crowd of musical icons who lept📽️ to applaud #kimpetras as she declared herself the first trans person to win a Grammy. Not least #TaylorSwiftTix #AffirmTransChildrenpic.twitter.com/aKlm8o5i9O — oatc (@_oatc_) February 6, 2023

Advertisement

i’m a bit behind but MAN i’m CRYING watching kim petras’ acceptance speech!!! @kimpetras not a dry eye in the house. congratulations!!! 😭💕 — trish (@heIIboybrock) February 6, 2023

So was Viola Davis achieving EGOT status

Hold the line !!!!!!! Viola Davis just became EGOT #18 !!! Omg @violadavis U are absolutely everything ! Congratulations to a living LEGEND. Time to celebrate !!! pic.twitter.com/jwZZeY9y3a — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) February 5, 2023

nothing but respect for MY EGOT winner Viola Davis who actually won every award for actually performing (not producing) which is way rarer than you think!! a true queen! — Chris Murphy (@christress) February 5, 2023

Wake UP Viola Davis is EGOT STATUS — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) February 5, 2023

Viola Davis becomes the third Black woman in HISTORY to achieve EGOT status, following Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/or4vYNhsJP — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. (@MJFINESSELOVER) February 5, 2023

Advertisement

Lizzo’s speech was adorable and had her (and us) literally jumping for joy

“Beyoncé, in the 5th grade I skipped school to see you perform. You changed my life. The way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.’ You clearly are the artist of our lives!”

—Lizzo accepting the Grammy for Record of the Year pic.twitter.com/U0H7sAV6Z0 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Not me crying over lizzo’s acceptance speech — abbie⛈ (@abbiecrowther) February 6, 2023

LIZZO’S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH?? 😭 — sassy (@sassysori) February 6, 2023

Lizzo’s speech was so cute 🥰 — ehis (@ehisilozobhie) February 6, 2023

Advertisement

And Lizzo took it to church for her seat-raising performance of Special

ABSOLUTE CHILLS: A well-deserved standing ovation in response to Lizzo’s amazing performance at #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HQxLaBvujX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

But it didn’t look like Ben Affleck got the memo about it being one of the most joyous Grammys ever...

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Advertisement

Why does Ben Affleck have such a strong resting misery face 😩 at the Grammy’s looking dead inside SHSSHSH — jean (@polytheatrix1) February 6, 2023