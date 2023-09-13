We Finally Know When The Great British Bake Off Will Be Back On Our Screens

Bake Off stars Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond and Paul Hollywood Channel 4/Love Productions

Get ready to set your timers as there is not long to go until the new series of The Great British Bake Off.

Channel 4 has confirmed the hit baking show will return on Tuesday 26 September at 8pm.

The series 14 launch date was announced in a post on the show’s social media accounts, accompanied by a picture of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and presenter Noel Fielding with new co-host Alison Hammond.

Bake a date in your diaries.



Join Paul, Prue, Noel and Alison on Tuesday 26th September for the return of The Great British Bake Off. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/4SSv0zrnvU — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 13, 2023

The legendary This Morning presenter is replacing Matt Lucas in the tent, after the former Little Britain comedian stepped down from the role after three series earlier this year.

Prue recently revealed that Alison has slotted in seamlessly to the team.

“Alison’s a breath of fresh air,” she told the Daily Mail. “Yes, she’s naughty, but she leads the gang and has a tremendous base of kindness. She naturally likes people.

“On top of this is a teasing, spirited, fun woman. A really good combo. She’s life-enhancing, there’s no doubt.”

As well as the addition of Alison, there has been a number of other changes to Bake Off, which has been described as “warmer, kinder and sillier” this year.

The challenges set to go back to basics following complaints from viewers, with executive producer Kieran Smith telling the Guardian: “We’re going very traditional. We’re doing all the regular weeks: Cakes, Biscuits, Bread, Patisserie, Chocolate, plus Party Cakes is a new theme. No spoilers, but it features challenges I think viewers will love.”

He also confirmed there will be no international theme weeks – like last year’s Mexican Week – which faced accusations of cultural appropriation and racism.