The Grenfell resident who lived in the flat where the fire started had to be offered witness protection in the wake of the disaster, his lawyer has revealed.

Rajiv Menon, speaking on behalf of Grenfell resident Behailu Kebede, said his client was “absolutely blameless for the outbreak of the fire” and did “the right thing from start to finish”.

Kebede was vilified by parts of the press in the aftermath of the tragedy, after it his fridge-freezer was identified as the most probably cause of the fire.

Menon said it was important to speak on behalf of Kebede, “to stand against all the garbage that has been written…Mr Kebede is a significant witness in the police investigation, not a criminal suspect.”

The police “were so concerned about Mr Kebede’s safety that they suggested witness protection,” the lawyer said. “The calamitous events at Grenfell Tower and the subsequent media intrusion have had very serious consequences for Mr Kebede and his family.”

Menon said that his client acted “quickly and instinctively” when he discovered the fire, waking his flatmates and calling 999, but only got through to an operator after several attempts.

The lawyer told the hearing: “He [Kebede] then banged on the doors of the five other flats on the fourth floor. He waited until somebody opened each door and again shouted ‘Fire! Fire! Fire!’.

“Having warned all his neighbours on the fourth floor, Mr Kebede returned to flat 16, switched off the main electricity in the hallway and put on some trousers.

“He left his home for the very last time, shutting the front door behind him.

“All he had on his person were the clothes he was wearing and the mobile phone with which he was calling 999.”