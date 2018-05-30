Daughter Of Disabled Woman Who Died In Grenfell Blasts Council For Housing Her On 18th Floor

The daughter of a disabled woman who lived on the 18th floor of Grenfell Tower has accused Kensington and Chelsea council of “discrimination and failure in duty of care” for placing her so high up in the residential block.

Nazanin Aghlani told the Grenfell inquiry on Wednesday that the council’s rehousing team were partly to blame for the death of her mother, Sakineh Afrasehabi, on June 14.

Aghlani said her mother’s “human right to escape” was impeded, with the council’s own housing department recognising in 2003 that she should not be living in a property higher than the fourth floor.

Aghlani told the commemoration hearings: “As early as 2003, the RBKC (Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council) housing department formally recognised and stated that due to my mum’s disability and deteriorating health she should not be housed in a lifted property above the fourth floor.”

Aghlani said her mother was partially sighted, and could only move around with the aid of a walker.

“I emphasise that was in 2003 ... After being refused many suitable properties, after 16 years of waiting, she was rehoused in 2016 into flat 151 on the 18th floor of Grenfell Tower,” she said.

“The move to Grenfell was out of desperation and pressure from the council. She was to take Grenfell Tower or to be suspended from the allocations for one year.

“She was very upset by the new place, she hated it at first.”