You’re reading Move, the nudge we need to get active, however makes us happiest and healthiest.
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Even though I usually love going to the gym, I definitely still have days where I struggle to properly get into my session.
But whether I’m dealing with a practical issue like my phone being low on battery, or I’m simply lacking the motivation after a long week, certain problem-solving products in my gym bag can really help me power through, and get my workout done.
Suitable for beginners and experienced exercisers alike, these are my gym bag must-haves for tackling everything from muscle cramps and callused hands to low energy and motivation levels.