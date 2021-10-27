Criminal Charges Possible In Fatal On-Set Shooting Of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Criminal charges are possible in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on a film set, a prosecutor has said. The cinematographer was killed when Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot her while working on the Western movie Rust in New Mexico. Baldwin had been told the gun did not contain live ammunition before he started rehearsing with the weapon, authorities previously said. Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the New York Times “we haven’t ruled out anything” in the investigation.

Mat Hayward via Getty Images Halyna Hutchins

She added: “Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.” Carmack-Altwies will be joined by Santa Fe County sheriff Adan Mendoza for a highly awaited press conference into the tragedy on Wednesday. She said the investigation is focusing on what kind of round was in the gun that killed Hutchins – a 42-year-old rising star cinematographer whose death stunned Hollywood. Who placed the ammunition in the weapon is another key question, Carmack-Altwies told the New York Times.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Locals and members of the local film community mourn the loss of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a vigil in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., October 23, 2021. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim Adly/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

She said: “There were an enormous amount of bullets on this set and we need to find out what kinds they were.” And it could be months before the investigation is complete, according to Carmack-Altwies. She said: “It’s probably weeks, if not months, of follow-up investigation that we’re going to need to get to the point of charging.” The prosecutor also took issue with reports the weapon was a “prop gun” as it has been named in court documents. It was an “antique-era appropriate gun”, she said.

via Associated Press Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust.