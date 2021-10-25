Rust Director Recalls Fatal Shooting Of Halyna Hutchins As New Details Emerge Into Cinematographer’s Death

Ron AdarRon Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Joel Souza

“Joel stated that they had Alec sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of (Hutchins), when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop,” the affidavit read. “Joel then vaguely remembers (Hutchins) complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection. Joel also said (Hutchins) began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground,” the affidavit adds. Hutchins had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest area.

Cameraman Reid Russell, who was standing near Hutchins and Souza when the gun went off, said that he “remembered Joel having blood on his person, and Ms Hutchins speaking and saying she couldn’t feel her legs”. Detectives are currently investigating how and what type of projectile was fired. “This investigation remains open and active,” sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said in a statement. “No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

