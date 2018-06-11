'Harry Potter' Star Noma Dumezweni Says Donald Trump Is Not Welcome In 'Cursed Child' Audience

‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ actress Noma Dumezweni has said that Donald Trump would not be welcome if he wanted to see the play on Broadway.
Noma originated the role of grown-up Hermione in the latest instalment in the ‘Harry Potter’ story when it originated in the West End, and reprised the role when the play made the switch to Broadway.
But while the show has proved extremely popular with fans of both ‘Harry Potter’ and theatre in general, Noma has said she doesn’t want to see the current POTUS in the audience.
“No,” Noma said bluntly, when Variety asked whether Trump should see ‘Cursed Child’ on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday night. “Anybody else, yes.”
She continued: “I really do believe [the Trump administration] is why [the play is] resonating at the moment.
“We, all as human beings, are fighting to be connected. If you’re not seen and not heard, that’s where dangerous stuff happens. That’s where people under the radar do very cruel things.”
Noma had been nominated for a Tony for her performance as Hermione, having already scooped an Olivier award for the role, but she wasn’t the only guest with something to say about Trump.
Actor Robert De Niro won a standing ovation from the crowd with an expletive-heavy speech he made, culminating in the message: “Fuck Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s fuck Trump.”
Trump himself is yet to respond to comments made about him at this year’s Tonys, but let’s be honest, it’s probably only a matter of time before he fires up the ol’ Twitter account...