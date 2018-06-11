'Harry Potter' Star Noma Dumezweni Says Donald Trump Is Not Welcome In 'Cursed Child' Audience

‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ actress Noma Dumezweni has said that Donald Trump would not be welcome if he wanted to see the play on Broadway.

Noma originated the role of grown-up Hermione in the latest instalment in the ‘Harry Potter’ story when it originated in the West End, and reprised the role when the play made the switch to Broadway.

But while the show has proved extremely popular with fans of both ‘Harry Potter’ and theatre in general, Noma has said she doesn’t want to see the current POTUS in the audience.