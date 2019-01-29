John Malkovich has admitted that his new project could “upset” people, following the announcement that he’ll star in a West End play based on Harvey Weinstein.

The play, titled Bitter Wheat, was written by author, director and playwright David Mamet, and will arrive at London’s Garrick Theatre this June.

Speaking to the BBC about the production, the Oscar-nominated actor said: “Of course it might upset people who’ve experienced the kind of treatment that the play contains and shows and describes.

“A lot of people may not like it. But what can I do about that? Personally I think it’s a terrific piece of writing.”