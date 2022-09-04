Life

Has Summer Messed With Your Hair? Here's How To Sort It For Autumn

Chlorine can be a total killer.

Shopping Writer

All the best products for breathing new life into damaged hair
Mixed Retailers
All the best products for breathing new life into damaged hair

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Summer is all about sunbathing, swimming and dressing up for weddings, barbecues and parties. You’ve probably had a whale of a time, but the chances are that your hair has not.

With a cocktail of sun damage, sea water, chlorine and styling, it’s easy to see why your hair might not be looking its best right now. But panic not, no matter the state of your hair, there’s plenty you can try to get it looking its best ahead of the new season.

From the TikTok-famous hair bonding treatment that hairdressers love to a heatless curling tool that won’t damage your hair, we’ve rounded up everything you need to revive dry, damaged post-summer hair.

1
Amazon
Boost hydration with a sprtiz of argan oil
For reviving, smoothing and restoring luster to damaged, dry, and coarse hair, this Moroccan argan oil works like a dream. FYI, it smells incredible too.
Get it from Amazon for £8
2
Amazon
Swap to heatless curling
If your hair is showing signs of damage, it's best to avoid heat wherever you can, including steering clear of your curling wand. Instead, give this easy-to-use heatless hair curling wand a try.
Get it from Amazon for £10.99
3
Look Fantastic
Sleep in this satin hair wrap
This silky turban wrap is ideal for preventing night time splitting and breakage. It also helps to prevent fly aways caused by friction, as well as reducing moisture loss and ensuring that curls remain intact.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £11.99 (was £14.99)
4
Boots
Take advantage of this ultra hydrating hair recovery balm
Formulated from coconut and castor oil, this recovery balm stick is a total godsend. It’s also super versatile and can be used in a range of ways, from a hydrating pre-shampoo treatment to a split end calming balm. The longer you leave this miracle balm on, the healthier your hair will be.
Get it from Boots for £12
5
Look Fantastic
Use this protective cream that's ideal for swimmers
If you’re planning on carrying on your summer swimming streak into the autumn, then you might want to consider coating your hair in this water-resistant, protective cream that shields against chlorine, salt water, and UV damage. This sunscreen-infused formula protects against discolouration and dryness, while also hydrating hair.
Get it from Amazon for £15.60 (was £19.50)
6
Amazon
Cover your hair in this intensive oil rescue mask
Dry, damaged locks? This ultra intensive nourishing hair mask will coat your hair in a deeply hydrating and nourishing oil-based formula, sealing in moisture.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
7
Boots
Sprtiz your locks with this heat shielding protection spray
For preventing your hair from suffering further damage, this heat shielding spray works a treat. With just a few spritzes, it fortifies hair fibres, reinforcing the internal structures and helping to prevent breakage.
Get it from Boots for £25
8
Amazon
Smother your hair in this pre-shampoo treatment
For dry, damaged hair, this high-performing formula will restore a soft, satin-like texture. Simply comb a small amount of the formula through damp hair, leave for 10 minutes, and then wash as normal. This should leave hair balanced, shiny and super smooth.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £23.20 (was £28)
9
Amazon
Try this natural hair highlighting spray that doubles as a heat protector
Keen to keep that sun kissed summer look without a trip to the salon? This gentle lightening spray (that lightens hair within three uses) could be the answer. Simply spritz into damp hair before drying and style it as normal.
Get it from Amazon for £8.74
10
L'Occitane
Coat your hair in this ultra nourishing gel mask
Featuring a hydrating natural sugar complex and five essential oils, this silicone-free mask gives hair an instant boost of hydration without weighing it down, leaving hair soft and smooth.
Get it from L'Occitane for £6.30 (was £12.50)
11
Amazon
Slather your curls in this creamy formula
For sea swimmers, this cream is a total hair saviour. Thanks to its pure shea butter base, this coconut curling cream is a godsend for dry, thirsty hair. When applied to curly, coily or wavy hair, the formula defines and conditions, leaving hair soft and supple.
Get it from Boots for £8.50
12
Amazon
Coat your locks in this ultra hydrating three-in-one hair mask
This super soft, banana and shea formula can be used as a conditioner, rinse-out hair mask and leave-in conditioner. It also works wonderfully as a damage-free detangling cream. If your tresses are looking a little dry, this multipurpose formula is sure to be a winner.
Get it from Amazon for £3.49 (was £6.99)
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction
BeautyshoppingsummerhairHair Care