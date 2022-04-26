23 Hassle-Saving Products Glasses And Contact Lens Wearers Swear By

DjelicS via Getty Images

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

How old were you when you got your first glasses? If you were still a kid, there’s a chance you might have been teased at school. But who’s getting the last laugh, now that getting the right pair of specs is the ultimate style statement.

Advertisement

We’re not saying eyewear doesn’t come with its own stresses and strains, especially when you add contacts lenses into the mix. In fact, from smears and glare on your glasses to dry, uncomfortable contacts, it can be a bit of a bore.

Then there’s your contact-lens cleaning regime and the fiddly fixes required if you ever scratch or snap your frames (I speak from experience here). That’s not to mention the ‘steaming up’ issue that’s plagued glasses wearers since the start of the pandemic (faces masks, we’re looking at you!).

Advertisement