23 Hassle-Saving Products Glasses And Contact Lens Wearers Swear By

Being short (or long) sighted needn’t be a drag. Here are the must-haves to make your life easier.

How old were you when you got your first glasses? If you were still a kid, there’s a chance you might have been teased at school. But who’s getting the last laugh, now that getting the right pair of specs is the ultimate style statement.

We’re not saying eyewear doesn’t come with its own stresses and strains, especially when you add contacts lenses into the mix. In fact, from smears and glare on your glasses to dry, uncomfortable contacts, it can be a bit of a bore.

Then there’s your contact-lens cleaning regime and the fiddly fixes required if you ever scratch or snap your frames (I speak from experience here). That’s not to mention the ‘steaming up’ issue that’s plagued glasses wearers since the start of the pandemic (faces masks, we’re looking at you!).

Thankfully, there are plenty of tools to help streamline your eyewear experience so that being short or long sighted needn’t be a drag. We’ve rounded up our pick of the best buys every glasses or contact lens wearer needs in their life.

1
Amazon
This all-in-one contact lens cleaning solution
Keeping your lenses clean is a must, which is where this all-in-one solution comes in. It's formulated with moisture and hygiene in mind. When I wear contacts, it's my go-to.
Get it from Amazon for £6Subscribe and save for £5.40
2
Amazon
This aluminium glasses case
A fan of sleek design? Try one of these stylish aluminium hard-shell glasses cases, available in six different colour finishes, and sure to protect your specs.
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
3
Amazon
These contact lens suction cups
For a more hygienic way to put in and take out your lenses, these suction tweezer tools are worth a try. They take a little getting used to, but have plenty of devotees.
Get them from Amazon for £6.56
4
Amazon
These innovative clips
Need to pop your glasses somewhere between wears? These nifty magnetic holders attach on any material and are strong enough to keep your glasses firmly in place.
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
5
Amazon
This ultrasonic contact lens cleaner
Who knew you could use ultrasonic tech to cleanse your contact lenses? With the touch of one button, this nifty gadget will make sure your lenses are properly cleaned.
Get it from Amazon for £37.99
6
Amazon
This glasses cleaning gadget
There's an ultrasonic cleaner for your glasses, too. With a stainless steel tank and high-power transducer, it promises to leave your glasses sparkling in just three minutes.
Get it from Amazon for £39.99
7
Amazon
These pretty pastel lens pots
These cute pastel-hued contact lens cases come complete with mini tweezers. Whether travelling, at the office, or just at home, you're sure to find them handy.
Get one from Amazon for £7.98
8
Amazon
This mini glasses repair set
There’s nothing more irritating than your glasses getting wobbly, is there? Instead of a trip to the optician’s, treat yourself to this repair set, so you can fix minor issues yourself.
Get it from Amazon for £4.88
9
Amazon
This anti-fog spray
Bored of your glasses steaming up every time you walk inside on a cold day or pop a mask on? Spritz them with this long-lasting, anti-fog spray – designed for ski googles, but works on glasses too.
Get it from Amazon for £3.99 (was £11.59)
10
Amazon
These handy lens wipes
These portable lens wipes are a godsend for when you're out and about and your glasses have become unbearably smeared and grimy. They come in a bumper pack of 200.
Get 200 from Amazon for £10.95 (was £19.99)
11
Amazon
This dual-purpose case
Given how many of us alternate between glasses and contact lenses on the daily, you'd think more of us would have a handy double layer case like this one.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
12
Amazon
This best-selling solution
This best-selling solution by Bausch + Lomb promises to provide up to 20 hours of moisture for your lens (and conditions, cleans, disinfects and rinses them, too).
Get it from Amazon for £7.70Subscribe and save for £6.93
13
Amazon
This wooden bedside dock
Struggle to find somewhere for your glasses at night? Treat yourself to this bamboo dock stand, designed to charge your devices, but with a slot to safely store your specs, too.
Get it from Amazon for £15.90
14
Amazon
This double-sided glasses cleaner
Keep your glasses smear-free with this clever carbon microfibre tool. It comes with double-sided cleaning pads and a handy brush for removing dust from your frames.
Get it from Amazon for £21.95
15
Amazon
This grippy wax stick
Stop your glasses from slipping down your face with this super grippy wax. If you play sports and need your specs to see the ball, this is a real must-have.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
16
Amazon
These handy ear grips
Sick and tired of your glasses falling off your face? These silicone, anti-slip ear locks are a game-changer. (FYI, if you play a lot of sports, these are a real winner.)
Get them from Amazon for £6.99
17
Amazon
This all-natural lens cleaner
This vegan, alcohol-free, anti-static formula removes dirt, stains, grease and fingerprints from both coated and polycarbonate lenses, and comes with a handy microfibre cloth.
Get it from Amazon for £7.45
18
Amazon
These clip-on 3D lenses
Ever tried to watch a 3D movie when you're a glasses wearer. The struggle is real. These clip-on 3D glasses are a real game-changer next time you're down the Imax.
Get them from Amazon for £9.99
19
Amazon
This cool contact lens case
How cute is this galaxy-themed travel kit, complete with tweezers, a solution bottle, and built-in mirror?
Get it from Amazon for £4.49 (was £4.99)
20
Amazon
This waterproof glasses strap
You shouldn't really swim in contact lenses (as it can lead to nasty eye infections) so an adjustable, anti-sink glasses strap is a great opton for keeping glasses firmly in place while you're in the water.
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
21
Amazon
This eye relieving spray
Actimist from eye specialists Optrex aims to bring the same dry eye relief as eye drops, but without the fiddly application. You can even apply it with your eyes closed.
Get it from Amazon for £7.19Subscribe and save for £6.83
22
Amazon
This double compartment case
Got two pairs of glasses to keep safe? Try this Lakeland leather case with two zipped compartments and available in six gorgeous colours, from classic black to hot pink.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
23
Amazon
This sculptural glasses holder
Keep your specs safe with this handcrafted, quirky, nose-shaped glasses holder.
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
