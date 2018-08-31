For some families, snacks are seen as unhealthy treats - think packets of crisps, cakes, chocolate bars and biscuits. But there are plenty of other options your kids can eat when they’re hungry which aren’t full of salt or sugar.

As children prepare to head back to school, parents are starting to think about healthier alternatives to their lunch-break snacks that aren’t just fruit.

With advice from NHS’ Change for Life campaign and nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed, we’ve come up with 9 interesting snacks your kids can take to school, or that you can have ready for when they come home and say those two dreaded words: “I’m huuuuuungry.”

[READ MORE: 3 Healthy (And Quick) Breakfast Ideas For Kids, As Recommended By A Dietician]

Chopped vegetables and low-fat hummus

Mix this up by chopping up different vegetables into strips including cucumber, peppers and carrots. Opt for a healthier low-fat hummus. If this is a treat for school, get a lunchbox with compartments to separate out the dip from the veg.