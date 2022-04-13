Everyone's Loving Aldi's Electric Blankets Thanks To Martin Lewis

Aldi The electric bed blanket (£49.99) and electric throw (£34.99) both from Aldi.

With the cost of living increasing, many of us are looking for ways to cut down on bills. And last week, money saving expert Martin Lewis recommended heating yourself – rather than your entire house – as energy costs rise.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, he said that using certain items if you’re able to – such as heated USB gloves or heated blankets – could actually be cost-effective if they help to cut down your energy use.

And before long, shoppers flocked to buy two heated blankets available at Aldi.

The first product – the Easy Home King Dual Heated Under Blanket (costing £49.99) – is designed to trap warm air between your quilt and mattress, keeping the bed nice and toasty. It’s an online exclusive.

The second product – the Kikrton House Heated Throw (costing £34.99) – is designed to be wrapped around you and is perfect for keeping warm while watching TV. But after much excitement, the product has now sold out online and is available in stores only.

