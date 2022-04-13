Life

Everyone's Loving Aldi's Electric Blankets Thanks To Martin Lewis

Here's where to buy them (plus five other alternatives to keep down heating bills).

The electric bed blanket (£49.99) and electric throw (£34.99) both from Aldi.
With the cost of living increasing, many of us are looking for ways to cut down on bills. And last week, money saving expert Martin Lewis recommended heating yourself – rather than your entire house – as energy costs rise.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, he said that using certain items if you’re able to – such as heated USB gloves or heated blankets – could actually be cost-effective if they help to cut down your energy use.

And before long, shoppers flocked to buy two heated blankets available at Aldi.

The first product – the Easy Home King Dual Heated Under Blanket (costing £49.99) – is designed to trap warm air between your quilt and mattress, keeping the bed nice and toasty. It’s an online exclusive.

The second product – the Kikrton House Heated Throw (costing £34.99) – is designed to be wrapped around you and is perfect for keeping warm while watching TV. But after much excitement, the product has now sold out online and is available in stores only.

Can’t find the blanket you want at your local Aldi or want something a little different? These five best buys from Amazon are just as good (we promise). Some of them are also cheaper.

1
Amazon
This washable heated blanket
For keeping warm at night or warming up your bed before you snuggle in for the night, this washable heated blanket is a great buy.
Get it for £19.99 (was £23.99) from Amazon
2
Amazon
This energy efficient blanket
Keep cosy at night with this remote-controlled heated blanket that’s extremely energy efficient, heats up quickly, and is machine washable.
Get it for £24.99
3
Amazon
This cosy electric blanket
This durable, breathable and ultra-warm electric blanket is designed to warm up super fast thanks to its advanced heating elements. It also comes with a remote control and features three heating settings. Plus, can be washed easily.
Get it for £24.99 (was £26.99) from Amazon
4
Amazon
This large electric blanket
This large-sized electric blanket features an impressive nine heat settings and comes with a useful timer, allowing you to easily pre-heat your blanket. It's also machine washable.
Get it for £37.09 (was £48.99) from Amazon
5
Amazon
This extra cosy heated blanket
Made from wonderfully snuggly fleece, this extra cosy, fast-heating blanket, which features three settings, is a great buy. With overheating protection and costing just 1p a night to run, it’s both affordable and safe. Plus, it’s machine washable.
Get it for £22 from Amazon
