The summer heatwave has been unexpectedly productive for the UK’s archaeologists, who have discovered thousands of years of buried history in various locations across the country.

Neolithic ceremonial monuments, Iron Age settlements and a Roman farm have been all been revealed, as dry weather and lack of rain allowed cropmarks – areas where archaeological features can be easily seen from the air – to form faster.

New photographs released by Historic England show the discoveries, which include a prehistoric ceremonial landscape near Eynsham, Oxfordshire.