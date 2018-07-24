Roads are melting and train services grinding to a halt as the heatwave tightens its grip on the UK - with temperatures set to rise even further in the coming days.

Parts of Britain could see the mercury reach 35C towards the end of the week as the heatwave continues.

As Monday officially became the hottest day of the year with a scorching 33.3C (92F) recorded in Santon Downham, Suffolk, tyre tracks were pictured in the softened tarmac on roads in Godalming, Surrey, and elsewhere rail tracks buckled.

As road surfaces succumb to the heat, gritters could be deployed in some areas to create a non-stick layer between the surface and vehicles’ tyres.