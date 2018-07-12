Henry Cavill Apologises After Saying Me Too Movement Had Made 'Old-Fashioned' Dating 'Difficult'

Henry Cavill has issued an apology, after facing criticism over his claims that he’s finding dating “very difficult” in the wake of the Me Too movement. In an interview with GQ Australia, the ‘Man Of Steel’ actor suggested he had a “traditional” and “old-fashioned” approach to wooing women, based on the idea of “a man chasing a woman”. “I think a woman should be wooed and chased,” he added. “But maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that.”

Ethan Miller via Getty Images Henry Cavill

Henry added: “It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something’. “So you’re like, ‘forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship which never really worked’. But [that’s] way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen.” We probably don’t need to tell you that his comments did not go down well on social media, with many pointing out the fairly obvious flaws in Henry’s logic:

This is absurd. If Henry Cavill doesn’t want to be called a rapist then all he has to do is... not rape anyone.



The mental gymnastics some men are doing to position themselves as “victims” of #MeToo is insane. pic.twitter.com/nafnZiaXGH — Helen Price (@HelenRPrice) July 11, 2018

Stop trying to derail the conversation by claiming #MeToo wants to “stop men ever talking to women” or some bullshit. If you don’t know the difference between politely asking someone out and sexually harassing them, you have a serious problem. — Helen Price (@HelenRPrice) July 11, 2018

Sheeeeeesh......I Know There Are Some Bad Apple’s 🍎 Out There, But Henry Cavill Making A Statement That Insinuates All Are Going To Accuse Him Is Ludicrous!! If You Don’t Want To Be Brought Into The #MeToo Realm....Don’t Rape, Don’t Objectify...Easy As Pie 🥧 Mmmmk??!!? ✌🏼 — Jenn 🤟🏼 (@JuStJeNn45) July 12, 2018

when u cant tell the difference between saying hello and raping, the problem is u dude — también (@tambien_tambien) July 11, 2018

Henry Cavill. no sweetheart no. You were supposed to be one of the good ones.

Clark Kent would be disappointed. #MeToo https://t.co/fSuWjkgLOH — JoeyLyn (@JoeyLynH) July 12, 2018

Dear Confused Men like Henry Cavill,



No one’s going to call you a rapist for saying, ‘Hello,’ to a woman.



They will only call you a rapist if you rape them.



Hope this clears up any remaining confusion.



Kind Regards,

An Actual Woman.



P.S: If still confused, ask yer Ma. — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) July 12, 2018

Guys, this isn’t a difficult concept.



1. Don’t rape, molest, harass or assault other people



2. Don’t say it’s okay to rape, molest, harass or assault someone



3. Keep your foot out of your mouth



Henry Cavill is met with backlash after Me Too comments https://t.co/WVAxaGtgSI — Snoring Zombie #3™ (@snoringzombie3) July 12, 2018

I mean this is just THE most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. When have you EVER seen a woman get approached by a man and go on to accuse them of rape for TALKING???? Henry Cavill is cancelled. https://t.co/Rn7byZLP0C — christie wigglesworth (@Christie_may15) July 12, 2018

If Henry Cavill is afraid his flirting style could be confused for rape then he’s doing something VERY WRONG. — nicole🌻 (@ndante25) July 12, 2018