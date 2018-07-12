Henry Cavill Apologises After Saying Me Too Movement Had Made 'Old-Fashioned' Dating 'Difficult'

Henry Cavill has issued an apology, after facing criticism over his claims that he’s finding dating “very difficult” in the wake of the Me Too movement.
In an interview with GQ Australia, the ‘Man Of Steel’ actor suggested he had a “traditional” and “old-fashioned” approach to wooing women, based on the idea of “a man chasing a woman”.
“I think a woman should be wooed and chased,” he added. “But maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that.”
Henry added: “It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something’.
“So you’re like, ‘forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship which never really worked’. But [that’s] way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen.”
We probably don’t need to tell you that his comments did not go down well on social media, with many pointing out the fairly obvious flaws in Henry’s logic:
Following the backlash, the actor later told PA: “Having seen the reaction to an article, in particular about my feelings on dating and the [Me Too] movement, I just wanted to apologise for any confusion and misunderstanding that this may have created.
“Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other. Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form.
“This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that is so vitally important and which I wholeheartedly support.”
Henry isn’t the only A-list male star to get it wrong while discussingthe Me Too movement, with Matt Damon repeatedly being met with criticism over his commentary, particularly when he suggested that men “who don’t do this kind of thing” were not being “talked about” enough.
Read Henry’s full comments in the latest issue of GQ Australia.