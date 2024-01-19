Here Are 10 Of The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2024

We sure were spoiled in 2023 for films, with everything from Barbie to Past Lives stealing people’s hearts. But what do we have to look forward to in 2024?

Well, according to research conducted by NoDepositFriend.com, these are the most anticipated films coming our way this year across theatres and streamers.

How do they know, I hear you ask? Well, using data sourced from the social platform Letterboxd, NoDepositFriend.com have analysed which 2024 films appeared the most in people’s watchlists.

Here are the results...

10. Kraven the Hunter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson appears in Kraven the Hunter Sony Pictures Releasing

Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose

Directed by: J.C. Chandor

Release date: 30th August

Fans are eagerly waiting for this dark superhero film, which has been added to 6,293 watchlists so far.

9. Hit Man

Glen Powell plays Gary Johnson in Hit Man Netflix

Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Retta

Directed by: Richard Linklater

Release date: TBC

Following an undercover Houston police officer posing as a reliable hitman, this comic thriller rom-com has 8,118 watchlist adds.

8. MaXXXine

Mia Goth and Halsey appear in MaXXXine A24

Starring: Mia Goth, Michelle Monaghan, Elizabeth Debicki

Directed by: Ti West

Release date: TBC

The final entry in West’s trilogy, this movie follows Maxine pursuing her dream of stardom and has 8,608 watchlist adds on Letterboxd.

7. Challengers

Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor in Challengers Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor

Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

Release date: 26th April

Guadagnino’s upcoming feature, which revolves around a love triangle of professional tennis players, has made 8,802 watchlists so far.

6. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Anya Taylor-Joy leads the case in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Nathan Jones

Directed by: George Miller

Release date: 24th May

Fans are clearly excited for more post-apocalyptic adventures from road warrior Mad Max, with 8,802 Letterboxd users waiting on this release.

5. Mickey 17

Robert Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes in Mickey 17 Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette

Directed by: Bong Joon-ho

Release date: 29th March

In fifth place is Mickey 17, with 9,382 watchlist adds amongst movie fanatics. The film follows the character Mickey Barnes who has the ability to regenerate after death.

4. Joker: Folie À Deux

Lady Gaga stars as Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Lady Gaga

Directed by: Todd Phillips

Release date: 4th October

It should come as no surprise that a whopping 10,004 people have added the latest Joker movie to their watchlists. In it, Gaga is set to reinterpret Harley Quinn in a different universe from Margot Robbie’s depiction of the anti-hero.

3. Nosferatu

Lily-Rose Depp took over from Anya Taylor-Joy in Nosferatu Universal Pictures

Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp

Directed by: Robert Eggers

Release date: 25th December

In third position is Nosferatu, with 11,340 watchlist adds by movie fans. The original Nosferatu from 1922 was an unauthorised Dracula adaption, so perhaps fans are intrigued as to how this movie will translate such a daring piece.

2. Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in Deadpool 3 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Jennifer Garner

Directed by: Shawn Levy

Release date: 26th July

Currently the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film announced for release in 2024, Deadpool 3 promises more laughter and superhero action, and has 12,122 watchlist adds so far.

1. Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya star as the leads in the Dune sequel Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Release date: 1st March

Taking the top spot as the most anticipated movie of 2024 is Dune: Part Two, which appears on a whopping 21,153 watchlists on Letterboxd. Fans are clearly excited for this sequel, which has been promised by Villeneuve to be an even more action-packed by its predecessor.