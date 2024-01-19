Here Are 10 Of The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2024

We sure were spoiled in 2023 for films, with everything from Barbie to Past Lives stealing people’s hearts. But what do we have to look forward to in 2024?
Well, according to research conducted by NoDepositFriend.com, these are the most anticipated films coming our way this year across theatres and streamers.
How do they know, I hear you ask? Well, using data sourced from the social platform Letterboxd, NoDepositFriend.com have analysed which 2024 films appeared the most in people’s watchlists.
Here are the results...
10. Kraven the Hunter
Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose
Directed by: J.C. Chandor
Release date: 30th August
Fans are eagerly waiting for this dark superhero film, which has been added to 6,293 watchlists so far.
9. Hit Man
Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Retta
Directed by: Richard Linklater
Release date: TBC
Following an undercover Houston police officer posing as a reliable hitman, this comic thriller rom-com has 8,118 watchlist adds.
8. MaXXXine
Starring: Mia Goth, Michelle Monaghan, Elizabeth Debicki
Directed by: Ti West
Release date: TBC
The final entry in West’s trilogy, this movie follows Maxine pursuing her dream of stardom and has 8,608 watchlist adds on Letterboxd.
7. Challengers
Starring: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor
Directed by: Luca Guadagnino
Release date: 26th April
Guadagnino’s upcoming feature, which revolves around a love triangle of professional tennis players, has made 8,802 watchlists so far.
6. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Nathan Jones
Directed by: George Miller
Release date: 24th May
Fans are clearly excited for more post-apocalyptic adventures from road warrior Mad Max, with 8,802 Letterboxd users waiting on this release.
5. Mickey 17
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette
Directed by: Bong Joon-ho
Release date: 29th March
In fifth place is Mickey 17, with 9,382 watchlist adds amongst movie fanatics. The film follows the character Mickey Barnes who has the ability to regenerate after death.
4. Joker: Folie À Deux
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Lady Gaga
Directed by: Todd Phillips
Release date: 4th October
It should come as no surprise that a whopping 10,004 people have added the latest Joker movie to their watchlists. In it, Gaga is set to reinterpret Harley Quinn in a different universe from Margot Robbie’s depiction of the anti-hero.
3. Nosferatu
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp
Directed by: Robert Eggers
Release date: 25th December
In third position is Nosferatu, with 11,340 watchlist adds by movie fans. The original Nosferatu from 1922 was an unauthorised Dracula adaption, so perhaps fans are intrigued as to how this movie will translate such a daring piece.
2. Deadpool 3
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Jennifer Garner
Directed by: Shawn Levy
Release date: 26th July
Currently the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film announced for release in 2024, Deadpool 3 promises more laughter and superhero action, and has 12,122 watchlist adds so far.
1. Dune: Part Two
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh
Directed by: Denis Villeneuve
Release date: 1st March
Taking the top spot as the most anticipated movie of 2024 is Dune: Part Two, which appears on a whopping 21,153 watchlists on Letterboxd. Fans are clearly excited for this sequel, which has been promised by Villeneuve to be an even more action-packed by its predecessor.
Well, if that lists anything to go by, it looks like we’ll be spending a lot of time in the cinema in 2024 – and we’re not complaining!