It's Finally Friday, So Here's 22 Things You Should Definitely Treat Yourself To

It's officially time to move these items from your wishlist to your basket.

You've done great this week, why not treat yourself?
It’s been a long week at work but it’s finally the weekend (yay), and what better way to celebrate than treating yourself?

If you’re anything like us, the excitement that an Amazon delivery brings you is unmatched. So this weekend, why not order that weighted blanket that has been sitting on your wish list for a while now? Or perhaps a neck pillow to help level up your bathtime, or maybe even a luxury overnight lip mask?

Well, we’re here to give you some inspiration by gathering 22 treat-worthy items for you to get your hands on.

1
Amazon
If you haven't already been influenced to buy a weighted blanket, take this as your sign
I predict you'll love this weighted blanket that applies pressure evenly across your body for a comfortable sleep. It also comes in a blush pink or silver grey, depending on your preference.
£23.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Make your very own spa at home with this relaxing bath foam
This Neal's Yard Remedies bath foam has a calming blend of ylang ylang, patchouli, and clary sage essential oils to help you unwind after a long week at work.
£15 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Upgrade your bath time with this self-care essential
Enjoy a long soak in the bath without any awkward neck pain all thanks to this suction cup pillow.
£16.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Wind down with this calming shower cream
Relax and unwind with this melting shower cream that has a blend of lavender and chamomile essential oils.
£4.60 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Add these flower-shaped claw clips to your basket
These cute claw clips are super handy for quick and easy hair styling. With ten colours to choose from, you can even match your hairclip to your outfit of the day
£9.98 for eight at Amazon
6
Amazon
Beat dry lips with this moisturising overnight lip mask
Soothe dry or chapped lips as you sleep with this hydrating berry mask, that will leave your pout soft and supple.
£14.19 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This pack of cards will give you a new yoga pose to try a day, for the next 100 days
Calling all yoga lovers. Give yourself the gift of new yoga poses to try with this fun pack of 100 cards.
£4.99 for 100 cards at Amazon
8
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Get organised with this gym bag and its clever compartments
My colleague Valeza loves this affordable gym bag. It has lots of different compartments for all your belongings, and even has a separate section to store your trainers.
£19.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Get ahead of next week with this daily planner
This undated planner allows you to jot down any to-do lists, priorities for the week, and key reminders to help you stay organised.
£8.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Practice an act of mindfulness a day with these inspirational cards
This set of mindfulness cards is designed to bring awareness, joy, and inspiration to your day-to-day, with an inspirational quote on the front and a bite-size mindfulness task on the back.
£13.42 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Have your house smelling like your favourite fragrance with this wax melt bar
This wax melt snap bar will fill your home with a delicious scent comparable to a certain fan-favourite perfume.
£3.49 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Or check out this Airwick essential oil diffuser
It will provide up to 45 days of fresh fragrance, while its minimal design won't look out of place in your home.
£10 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Get your hands on this snack-friendly mug
Treat yourself to a hot drink in this adorable hedgehog mug. The lid can be used to keep your beverage warm, as a coaster, or even as a snack tray.
£15.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
This three tiered bento box is a lunchtime must-have
This TikTok-approved tiered bento box is ideal for on-the-go lunches, and it even comes with its own cutlery set.
£10.98 at Amazon
15
Amazon
If you WFH this mini desk vacuum is an essential
If you work from home, you might want to nab this nifty vacuum that will discard any dust or crumbs from your desk or laptop keyboard.
£10.88 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Wake up to effortless curls with this curling rod headband
Achieve those TikTok-famous overnight curls thanks to this curling rod headband. Its silky material makes for a comfortable and undisturbed sleep. A heated curler is a thing of the past.
£10.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Kickstart your mornings with this cooling ice face roller
De-puff your skin and increase blood circulation with this cooling ice roller. Just pop the detachable head in the freezer, before reinstalling it and massaging your skin to leave you feeling refreshed and revitalised.
£13.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Keep your eyes well rested with this cooling eye mask
Speaking of cooling, pop this eye mask into your freezer and the gel design will offer relief for any headaches or tired eyes – which is perfect if you stare at a screen all day.
£9.50 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Give your hands some well-deserved TLC with this cuticle remover
Cut your manicure time in half and watch your dry skin dissolve with Sally Hansen's instant cuticle remover. Your cuticles will be left feeling soft and smooth.
£4.98 at Amazon
20
Amazon
These blush sticks will provide you with that effortless, glowy look.
This creamy blush stick is essential to achieve that no-makeup makeup look, which will have you glowing from within. Quickly swipe on and pat in with your fingers for an effortless put-together look.
£4 at Amazon
21
Amazon
This easy vegetable chopper will become your best friend in the kitchen
This genius Joseph Joseph vegetable chopper will finely dice your ingredients in one fluid motion. Food prepping has never been so easy.
£20 at Amazon
22
Amazon
Reseal your opened snacks with this handheld heated gadget
If you tend to leave bags of opened snacks laying around until they go stale, this mini bag sealer will be your best friend for keeping your favourite snacks fresh.
£7.99 at Amazon
