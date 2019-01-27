One In 20 Brits Doesn't Believe The Holocaust Took Place – Here Are 3 Denier Arguments Debunked

Huw Jones via Getty Images

Hulton Deutsch via Getty Images Jewish families surrender to Nazi soldiers in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1943.

Holocaust survivor Steven Frank, who was one of 93 children who survived the Theresienstadt camp in Czechoslovakia along with his two brothers, said the figures were “terribly worrying”. His father, who helped hide Jews as part of the Dutch Resistance, was arrested in Amsterdam and taken to Auschwitz in Nazi-occupied Poland, where he was gassed on January 21 1943. Frank, 83, said he was “surprised” that the survey found as many as one in 20 people still did not believe the Holocaust took place. He said: “In my experience, people don’t have a solid understanding of what happened during the Holocaust and that’s one of the reasons I am so committed to sharing what happened to me. “At one of my talks, I met someone who said the Holocaust didn’t happen. The only way to fight this kind of denial and anti-Semitism is with the truth - I tell people what happened, what I saw and what I experienced. “Education is so important. If we ignore the past, I fear history will repeat itself.”

UniversalImagesGroup via Getty Images Execution of Kiev Jews by German army mobile killing units (Einsatzgruppen) near Ivangorod Ukraine 1942.