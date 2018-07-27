PA Archive/PA Images Rough sleepers and their companion animals are being assisted by charities and local authorities during UK heatwave.

Dogs living on the streets with their homeless owners are at risk of getting heatstroke, burned paws and sunburn, charities warn, as temperatures reach the highest on record this year.

Britain is sweltering in the heat as the mercury rocketed to 35C on Thursday - the hottest day of the year so far, according to the Met Office.

Ample advice on how to stay safe in the scorching temperatures has been issued for the general public, but for rough sleepers and their companion animals, escaping to the luxury of an air conditioned office and staying indoors between 11am and 3pm is not an option.

While the public are increasingly aware of the plight of homeless people during the winter months, charities have warned that interest can wane during the warmer times of year, even though the risk to humans and animals remains high.

The heatwave has led one local authority to launch its biggest ever summer response for rough sleepers.

Westminster City Council this week initiated the same severe weather emergency protocol (SWEP) measures it implemented when temperatures plummeted at the beginning of the year. It is the first time the council has implemented SWEP in the summer.

Charities have also been distributing water, cooling coats, cooling mats, suncream and cooling spray to the homeless and their dogs during the extreme weather. In the space of 12 hours on Wednesday, one charity gave out 300 bottles of water to rough sleepers.

Michelle Clark founded charity Dogs on the Streets (DOTS) in 2011, offering free veterinary treatment to rough sleepers’ companion animals.

“I have always said that summer is equally detrimental to the homeless community with or without dogs as the winter is. There’s a higher chance of dehydration, sunstroke and heat exhaustion,” Clark told HuffPost UK.

“Although rough sleepers shouldn’t be out there, in winter you’ve got a better chance of keeping warm than you have in the summer of keeping cool. You can only undress to a certain point.

“Also, with London being very built up, heat is just bouncing off the concrete walls. And then they’re subjected to other issues like the fumes, the toxins and a lot of them have chest issues like lung problems.”