Homeless People To Be Given Priority For Covid Vaccine

Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images One of the tents used by homeless rough sleepers on the streets of London

Homeless people will be given priority to receive a coronavirus vaccine as they are more likely to have underlying health conditions, the government has said. Health secretary Matt Hancock said he had accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for people who are homeless or sleeping rough to be offered jabs alongside those in priority group 6. “Our vaccination rollout is moving at an incredible speed, with two in every five adults now having received at least one vaccine,” he said. “It’s so important that nobody gets left behind in this national effort. “We know there are heightened risks for those who sleep rough and today I have accepted the advice of the independent experts at the JCVI to prioritise those experiencing rough sleeping or homelessness for vaccination alongside priority group 6. “This will mean we will save more lives, among those most at risk in society.” The JCVI said homeless people should be offered the vaccine without the need for an NHS number. Professor Wei Shen Lim, JCVI Covid-19 chairman, said: “The JCVI’s advice on Covid-19 vaccine prioritisation was developed with the aim of preventing as many deaths as possible. “People experiencing homelessness are likely to have health conditions that put them at higher risk of death from Covid-19. “This advice will help us to protect more people who are at greater risk, ensuring that fewer people become seriously ill or die from the virus.”

Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images People experiencing homelessness are more likely to have an underlying health problem