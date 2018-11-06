Brexit Breakthrough Hopes Rise After Cabinet Edges Towards Deal

Hopes of a major breakthrough on Brexit have risen after Theresa May’s cabinet edged closer to agreeing a deal with Brussels.

The prime minister appeared to win the backing of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, a leading Brexiteer, for compromise plans on the key issue of Northern Ireland’s status after the UK quits the EU next year.

Ministerial sources told HuffPost UK the cabinet could approve the long-awaited Withdrawal Agreement from the EU as early as Thursday or Friday this week, followed by a special Brussels summit later this month and a Commons vote in December.

Cox said that a ‘revision’ clause in the Brexit agreement would not give the EU a veto, a major fear of many Leave-supporting Conservatives.

In one sign of the fevered atmosphere, the value of the pound soared on the money markets after the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg tweeted that Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab had left the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday with a ‘thumbs up’ gesture.