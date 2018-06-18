House Of Lords 'Totally Failing' To Represent UK Regions, Report Finds

The House of Lords is “totally failing” to represent UK regions, with most peers living in and around London, according to a new report.

The Electoral Reform Society has released new analysis as MPs prepare to debate a petition calling for the abolition of the upper chamber - signed by 170,000 supporters.

It shows that of the 564 peers whose place of residence is known, 306 (54%) live in either Greater London, the South East or the East of England, with 25% living in the capital itself.

The East Midlands, West Midlands and North West are all under-represented, with just 5% of peers living in the North West, compared to 11% of the public.

Electoral Reform Society chief executive Darren Hughes said: “These figures reveal the appalling centralisation of Parliament’s second chamber. This London-dominated house totally fails to represent huge swathes of the UK.

“Regions including the North West and the Midlands are not only under-represented, but those peers who say they live there do not represent each region’s diversity – whether in terms of their politics or otherwise.

“The Lords is looking increasingly like just another Westminster private members’ club – and it’s not hard to see why when the system is so unbalanced.”