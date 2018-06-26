How Hot Does It Have To Be To Close Schools In The UK?

Ultimately, schools are responsible for your child’s safety, so whether or not they stay open is down to the headteacher’s discretion.

“The temperature in workplaces must be reasonable,” the government’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says. “Employers must stick to health and safety at work law, including: keeping the temperature at a comfortable level, sometimes known as thermal comfort, and providing clean and fresh air.”

Schools must follow the same health and safety laws for indoor temperature as other workplaces , but while there are guidelines for minimum working temperatures, there are currently no laws around maximum working temperature.

Parents are used to checking whether their child’s school is closed when it snows , but should we be doing the same during a heatwave?

It’s not unheard of for schools to close during heatwaves. When temperatures hit more than 36C back in 2006, dozens of schools closed citing poor ventilation and lack of air-conditioning for creating unsuitable working conditions.

But it is unusual: A report from teacher’s union NASUWT found that the overwhelming majority of teachers (94%) reported that they had worked in excessively high temperatures during the summer. The union has previously campaigned for a law change that would require schools to send staff and pupils home if thermometers show more than 30C in classrooms.

Chris Keates, NASUWT general secretary said: “Schools should ensure there is an easily accessible source of drinking water available for both staff and students and consider operating flexible working arrangements, where possible, to avoid using classrooms particularly susceptible to high temperatures during the hottest hours of the day.

“If temperatures exceed sensible limits, then schools should undertake a risk assessment and put in place measures to tackle the issue, which could include the use of blinds, fans or additional cooling/heating.

“Where appropriate, employers should also provide alternative rooms or, in extreme situations, order the partial or total closure of the building. Adequate ventilation is also critical, particularly in classrooms used for subjects such as technology, where dust may be generated. Legally, classrooms must be capable of being ventilated adequately.”

A dad from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, decided to keep his children off school when temperatures reached higher than 30C last year. Adam Lamberton, whose two children, George and Tom, attend Pingle Academy, said he didn’t want his kids to be in school in the high temperatures.

“I know it won’t be any cooler [at home] than it is in school, but at least if they are here, I can make sure they are drinking plenty of water, staying safe,” he told the Burton Mail. “I know they won’t wear suncream or their hats if I’m not here to tell them, so at least they are safe if they’re with me.”

In response, the school said they had bottled water available for kids and there are places for them to go if they want to stay out of the sun.

The government’s website says you should contact the school if you’re worried about your child’s health and safety. If you’re still concerned, tell the local council or the HSE.