How To Overcome Seasonal Depression In 6 Simple Steps

Unsplash

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or ‘seasonal depression’ affects 1 in 3 people in the UK, according to The Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Symptoms of SAD can include consistently low moods, feeling irritable, tearfulness, feeling anxious, a reduced sex drive and withdrawing from social activities.

Advertisement

These symptoms tend to appear in the autumn and winter months, eventually clearing in Spring when the days are brighter and longer.

These kinds of symptoms can feel all-encompassing, especially during stressful times like Christmas and new year. If you’re experiencing them, try to make an appointment with your GP or local mental health community team for support and guidance.

Additionally, the NHS has given advice on how to manage these symptoms at home.

How to overcome seasonal depression

If you feel up to helping yourself with SAD, the NHS recommends these six steps to improve your symptoms:

try to get as much natural sunlight as possible – even a brief lunchtime walk can be beneficial

make your work and home environments as light and airy as possible

sit near windows when you’re indoors

take plenty of regular exercise, particularly outdoors and in daylight

eat a healthy, balanced diet

if possible, avoid stressful situations and take steps to manage stress

Additionally, the mental health experts at Mind recommend keeping a diary to track your symptoms, which could be beneficial when speaking to a healthcare specialist.

The charity said: “You might find it helps to keep a note of your symptoms, including when they start and if particular things seem to trigger them, including changes in the weather. This could help you notice any patterns.

“You could also make a note of things that feel helpful for you or which seem to make things worse. This can be helpful because SAD affects you at some times and not others, so you might not easily remember these details.”

Help and support: