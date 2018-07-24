How To Prevent And Treat Sunburn, As 'Amber Heat Health Warning' Issued By Met Office

The Met Office has issued an amber “heat health watch warning”, with highs of 34C expected later this week. Temperatures are predicted to be highest in the south and east, with cooler climes for the west and north of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Yet despite the slightly cooler temperature in Northern Ireland, a staggering 220 people were reportedly hospitalised there over the past two months due to severe sunburn. NHS data on admissions in England won’t be available until later this year, however one GP revealed to HuffPost UK that they’d received a spike in calls about sunburn and dehydration.

SINCLAIR STAMMERS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images Stock image.

Sunburn is skin damage caused by the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. In severe cases, it can blister and you might also experience a high fever and heatstroke-type symptoms (read more here). How to prevent sunburn People who live in the UK are most at risk of getting sunburnt between 11am-3pm. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that because the sun is behind a cloud you’re safe - you don’t need blue sky conditions to get burnt, it can happen even when it’s cloudy or if you’re swimming underwater in the sea or a lido. To avoid sunburn it’s best to: keep out of the sun when it’s at its strongest, stay in the shade as much as possible, cover up with loose clothing and a hat and protect your skin with sunscreen (including your eyelids). When buying sun cream, opt for high sun protection factors (SPF). Matthew Patey, chief executive of the British Skin Foundation, recommends a minimum of SPF 30 for adults. For advice on how to choose the best sunscreen for children and babies, check out our guide here. “Always remember to regularly reapply your sunscreen,” Patey adds.