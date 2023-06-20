If you tuned in to watch MPs debating ahead of the Partygate vote on Monday evening, you may well have spotted a surprising face in the background.
None other than Sir Ian McKellen was seen watching the debate unfold in the House Of Commons.
Several political journalists and commentators reported that they’d seen the Lord Of The Rings star, with several pointing out he’d apparently been using opera-style binoculars to get a closer look at the action (how very RuPaul!).
After that, those watching the debate live spotted the Oscar nominee as he sat in the MPs’ guests gallery.
When the debate concluded, Sir Keir Starmer revealed he and the actor had spent time together in Parliament, with the Labour leader posting a photo of himself and Sir Ian sharing a laugh on Twitter.
“Great to catch up with @IanMcKellen while he was in parliament earlier,” he added.
We should point out, though, that Sir Ian is far from the most unexpected guest that has been welcomed to the House Of Commons in recent history.
Just two weeks ago, Kiss rocker Gene Simmons was spotted in the chamber for Prime Minister’s Questions.
What’s more, the frontman was a guest of DUP MP Ian Paisley, who treated the musician to a guided tour of parliament later that day.
“America is so young and has no sense of history,” Gene later said of his visit.
“Everything over there is just fast, immediate, instant gratification and there’s no time to sit there and just gaze, I mean, look where you are – it’s insane. We’re standing on, in terms of democracy, hallowed ground.”