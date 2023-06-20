Sir Ian McKellen Nicky J Sims via Getty Images

If you tuned in to watch MPs debating ahead of the Partygate vote on Monday evening, you may well have spotted a surprising face in the background.

None other than Sir Ian McKellen was seen watching the debate unfold in the House Of Commons.

Several political journalists and commentators reported that they’d seen the Lord Of The Rings star, with several pointing out he’d apparently been using opera-style binoculars to get a closer look at the action (how very RuPaul!).

Sir Ian McKellen is in the House of Commons watching the debate on the Privileges Committee report through a pair of binoculars. 👀🧐 — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) June 19, 2023

Curveball. Sir Ian McKellen is sat in the Commons chamber watching proceedings with a small pair of binoculars… — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) June 19, 2023

Just spotted legendary actor Ian McKellen in the Commons guest gallery, he's currently watching @theresa_may praise the Privileges Committee for its denunciation of @BorisJohnson's lies to Parliament — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) June 19, 2023

After that, those watching the debate live spotted the Oscar nominee as he sat in the MPs’ guests gallery.

Sorry, Ian McKellen is in the House watching the Privileges Committee debate??? pic.twitter.com/tEUosELVmO — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 19, 2023

Gandalf in the House! Sir Ian McKellen on the backbenches of the Commons for the Privileges Committee debate.

(OK, he's actually in the "Under-Gallery", a special bench for invited visitors) https://t.co/7tSNfwkFYD pic.twitter.com/HWPEoQyMgO — Dr Nigel Fletcher (@nigelfletcher) June 19, 2023

THIS BILL MUST PASS!!!!



(That's Sir Ian McKellen on the back row watching the #PrivilegesCommitteeReport vote, for some ***** reason!) pic.twitter.com/EgWSRY0C7D — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 19, 2023

When the debate concluded, Sir Keir Starmer revealed he and the actor had spent time together in Parliament, with the Labour leader posting a photo of himself and Sir Ian sharing a laugh on Twitter.

“Great to catch up with @IanMcKellen while he was in parliament earlier,” he added.

Great to catch up with @IanMcKellen while he was in parliament earlier. pic.twitter.com/S2lLQAKpbF — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 19, 2023

We should point out, though, that Sir Ian is far from the most unexpected guest that has been welcomed to the House Of Commons in recent history.

What’s more, the frontman was a guest of DUP MP Ian Paisley, who treated the musician to a guided tour of parliament later that day.

“America is so young and has no sense of history,” Gene later said of his visit.