I'm A Celebrity Adds Another All Star Contestant Into The Mix As New Series Gets Underway

The long-awaited All Stars series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! got underway on Monday night, with bosses wasting no time in adding a brand new contestant into the mix.

Last month, the nine celebrities heading into the all-new camp in South Africa were unveiled, although fans at the time couldn’t help noticing there were a few names missing from the line-up that had been featured on a previous “leaked” list of contestants.

Well, it turned out that more celebs will arrive as the series continues, the first of which has now been announced.

Gillian famously took part in I’m A Celebrity back in 2010, during which she was repeatedly picked by the public to take part in Bushtucker Trials, resulting in a rather dramatic fainting episode live on air.

“When I think about doing I’m A Celebrity again, I feel apprehensive and petrified,” the You Are What You Eat star told ITV before her return.

“It’s going to be more terrifying this time because back then, I didn’t know what to expect but this time I can’t use that as an excuse. What I felt before feels 1000 times worse now and all of it freaks me out but I feel I’ve got a calling to represent all the scaredy cats in Britain – and that is the reason why I’ve said yes.”

It seems one campmate in particular was less than thrilled about Gillian’s return.

Shaun Ryder – who previously lived in the jungle with Gillian during their original series – says in Tuesday night’s episode: “I was very surprised. I probably could have done without it being Gillian… I nearly killed her [first time around].”

Confiding in the Bush Telegraph, Shaun adds: “I’ve been trying to be nice to her. I’m a different person, whatever. I don’t think Gillian was pleased to see me.”

Unlike a regular series, I’m A Celebrity South Africa was pre-recorded last year.

This means that the public will not be voting for which stars compete in Bushtucker Trials, with challenges instead deciding which returning contestants stay longer in camp.