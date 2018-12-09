This year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ finalists have now been revealed, following Fleur East’s elimination from the competition. Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack and John Barrowman will now battle it out for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle, following Fleur’s elimination in Saturday night’s episode. Fleur came within touching distance of the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ final, falling at the last hurdle in the most recent public vote.

James Gourley/Rex/Shutterstock Fleur East leaves the jungle

Reflecting on her time in the jungle, she told presenters Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly: “It was nothing like I expected. It was a lot harder than I thought, a lot more challenging than I thought, but so rewarding as well, I couldn’t imagine I’d learn so much from it, as much as I did.” On her sunny outlook, she said: “That’s generally how I am, always looking for the silver lining. I felt like I just needed to keep everyone up.”

James Gourley/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Fleur with this year's finalists

Fleur ended her interview saying she was backing Harry to win, commenting: “It’s got to be Hazzer, hasn’t it? It’s got to be my dad, Hazzer, hasn’t it? A hundred per cent. I’d love to see him crowned king, it’d be amazing.” Noting her close bond with the football manager, Fleur said: “The minute I saw him, I looked into his eyes and it was like, bam, family. It was like I’d known him for years and years and years.”

ITV Fleur talks to Holly and Dec