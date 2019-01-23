Is It Time To Ditch Your Dyson – And Who Do Product Protests Really Hurt?

James Dyson – the engineer and tidying enthusiast who pioneered the idea of ball-shaped hoovers – has announced that he will be moving his base of operations to Singapore.

This has led to some people suggesting that it’s not just his vacuums that suck. And while Dyson, who campaigned for Leave, claims the move won’t impact jobs at the company’s current Wiltshire base and definitely isn’t about Brexit, the announcement isn’t exactly a vote of confidence in Britain.

It feels like a bit of a kick in the teeth for people on all sides of the Brexit debate, but one thing’s for sure: Dyson does make very good vacuum cleaners.

So what do you do when a product you own and enjoy is suddenly at odds with your beliefs? Whenever a big company does anything people disagree with, Twitter is awash with people destroying their products – Keurig, Nike and Gillette have all been the subjects of politically-motivated destruction.

[Read More: Gillette Faces Backlash For ‘Me Too’ Advert Asking: ‘Is This The Best A Man Can Get?’]