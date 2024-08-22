ITV Boss Is Still Defending The Decision To Cast Nigel Farage On Last Year's I'm A Celebrity

Nigel Farage on I'm A Celebrity last year ITV/Shutterstock

Last year’s season of I’m A Celebrity came under fire from the get-go after it emerged that the former UKIP leader had been cast on the series, particularly when reports claimed he was being paid around £1.5 million for his appearance, with some viewers going as far as boycotting the reality show.

Farage eventually made it to the final, and was subsequently elected an MP for the first time, recently coming under fire for remarks he made in the wake of the Southport stabbing last month, which many felt helped fuel the riots that subsequently erupted around the UK.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, the ITV chief voiced the opinion that backlash over Farage’s signing was “a very industry-focused judgmental attitude”.

“It’s a very broad show… and people can make up their own minds,” he insisted. “Audiences are sophisticated now, they’re clever. They can see what’s going on most of the time.”

Farage pictured on the campaign trail in the run-up to the 2024 election via Associated Press

Following Farage’s casting, I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec made it clear that they hope no more politicians will be cast on the reality show moving forward.

However, Lygo didn’t rule out having more political figures on the show moving forward, noting: “Would we put another politician in? Only if we want to, and we will decide when they step forward whether we think it is a good idea.”

“It’s fine to have these controversial figures,” he added, maintaining that Farage’s casting “wasn’t meant to offend anyone”.

During his time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Farage clashed with several of his campmates – most notably Fred Sireix – over his views on Brexit and immigration.

Farage finished in third place overall, the same position that former Tory health secretary Matt Hancock ended in the previous year.