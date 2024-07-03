Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence On Dad's Legal Problems In New Interview

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Getty Images

Ivanka Trump broke her silence this week on the legal problems facing her father, Donald Trump, including his conviction on 34 felony charges in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“On a human level, it’s my father, and I love him very much, so it’s painful to experience,” she told podcaster Lex Fridman. “But ultimately, I wish it didn’t have to be this way.”

Advertisement

Unlike brothers Don Jr and Eric, Ivanka didn’t attend her father’s trial and has said little about his ongoing legal cases. In May, after the former president was convicted in New York, she posted a childhood pic of herself with him and the phrase “I love you dad.”

While she was a fixture in the White House and on the campaign trail for her father in the past, Ivanka Trump said in 2022 that she’s not planning to return to politics but will instead prioritise her children and her family.

She told Fridman he made the decision as a parent, and because “politics is a rough, rough business.”

“Politics is a pretty dark world. There’s a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity, and it’s just really at odds with what feels good for me as a human being,” she said.

Advertisement