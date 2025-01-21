Jade Thirlwall Once Confronted Noel Gallagher About His Past Digs – But It Didn't Go So Well

Jade Thirlwall at the MITS Award last year David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jade Thirlwall has revealed she once had a real-life confrontation with Noel Gallagher over comments he made about her group Little Mix.

Back in 2021, Jade made pop history when she and the rest of Little Mix became the first all-female band to scoop the Best British Group prize at the Brit Awards.

Advertisement

The win was widely celebrated at the time, apart from Oasis musician – and fellow Best British Group recipient – Noel, who said weeks later: “Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis. Not even in the same fucking sport.”

“It’s a symptom of the music business chasing the numbers – and there not being any bands or songwriters in those bands,” he added, despite Little Mix having writing credits on several of their biggest hits.

At the time, Jade had a brilliant putdown for Noel, lamenting on Never Mind The Buzzcocks that while Little Mix were “definitely the most successful girl group in the country”, he was “not even the most successful performer in his family”.

Advertisement

But it turns out that she didn’t end it there.

Noel Gallagher Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

During a new interview on Louis Theroux’s podcast, Jade revealed: “I saw him at Glastonbury that year, actually. And me and my boyfriend, Jordan [Stephens, Rizzle Kicks musician and actor], was like, ‘I’m going to go over and say something’. I was like, ‘alright then, give it a go’.

“[Jordan] went over and he was like, ‘you were really rude about my girlfriend, do you want to apologise?’, and [Noel] went, ‘fuck off!’. And I thought, ‘do you know what? Fair play’.”

Advertisement

Jade admitted: “I just thought it was really funny because… like, you can’t really argue with that, do you know what I mean?”

Elsewhere during her interview with Louis Theroux, Jade also spoke about her brief dating history with Harry Styles during their X Factor days, and the aftermath of Jesy Nelson’s exit from Little Mix in 2020.

Advertisement