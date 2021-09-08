Having seemingly perfected his impression of Connie Britton’s serious listening face from 9-1-1, Jake Gyllenhaal will now take your call in the first trailer for the upcoming film The Guilty.

The bathing-optional Oscar nominee stars as a former police detective who now toils away at a 911 call centre in the Netflix thriller, which hits the streaming service on 1 October.

Based on the much-lauded 2018 Danish crime flick of the same name, which took place entirely in a single room throughout the course of a phone call, The Guilty sees Jake try to solve a crime at his desk after he’s contacted by a woman who claims to have been abducted.

Netflix’s synopsis says of The Guilty: “The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call centre.

“Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.”

“I’m sorry I have to hang up,” the mysterious woman says in the trailer after her captor discovers she’s phoned for help. “I’m gonna die.”

Penned by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and helmed by Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, who previously collaborated with Jake on the boxing drama Southpaw, The Guilty has been a passion project of sorts for the actor, who once moderated a Q&A with the original film’s director, Gustav Möller, before landing the rights to the film.

Teasing the project on his own Instagram account on Saturday, Jake posted a video with a telephone number, which plays a version of the 911 call his character answers in the film.

The Guilty also stars Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Bill Burr. Watch the exciting trailer below: