James Corden Announces Details Of First Major Project Since Leaving The Late, Late Show

James Corden Lia Toby via Getty Images

James Corden has announced he’s launching his own podcast following his departure from The Late, Late Show.

On Monday evening, the creator and star of Gavin & Stacey revealed he was teaming up with the US broadcaster SiriusXM to create This Life Of Mine, a new show in which he and celebrity guests will discuss “the people, places, moments and memories that made them who they are today”.

Advertisement

He enthused: “I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM. It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

This Life Of Mine will be exclusive to SiriusXM’s subscription service, and is expected to debut in 2024.

Back in April, James fronted his final episode of The Late, Late Show, which he had presented since 2015.

Advertisement

James pictured on the set of his former talk show in April CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images