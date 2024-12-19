James Corden Makes Bold Claim About Smithy And Nessa's Sex Life In Gavin & Stacey

Ruth Jones and James Corden as Nessa and Smithy in Gavin & Stacey BBC

James Corden has said he’s proud that Gavin & Stacey has allowed actors that wouldn’t always be considered romantic leads to portray love stories on screen.

The former Late, Late Show host is currently gearing up for the release of the last ever episode of the award-winning sitcom, which he co-wrote and stars in alongside Ruth Jones.

Despite not being the main characters, the dysfunctional love story between James and Ruth’s characters, Smithy and Nessa, forms a major part of the show, with the romance playing out over the course of the first three seasons.

This culminated in 2019’s Christmas special, which saw Nessa getting down on one knee and proposing to the father of her child after a family get-together.

“On TV or films, you very rarely see people that look like Ruth and I fall in love,” James told the Table Manners podcast. “You just don’t.

“I’d be dropping off a TV to Hugh Grant in Bridget Jones – and Ruth [would be], like, working on a newsstand when someone buys a newspaper.”

James Corden and Ruth Jones pictured together in April Richard Young/Shutterstock

James added that what he enjoys about Gavin & Stacey is the “messy and complicated” romance between his and Ruth’s characters.

“And they just clearly have fantastic sex,” he claimed. “I really enjoy that confidence.”

The feature-length Gavin & Stacey finale will air on Christmas Day, picking up five years on from Nessa’s infamous proposal.

Both James and Ruth have insisted they’ll never write another episode of Gavin & Stacey, with the latter suggesting certain parts of the episode may come as a surprise to fans.

