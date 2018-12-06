A man who was suspected in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence has admitted being a kingpin in a £4m drugs plot.

Jamie Acourt, 42, from Eltham, south east London, pleaded guilty at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday over the two-year conspiracy to sell cannabis resin.

His 43-year-old brother Neil has already been jailed for more than six years over the hashish scheme.

But Acourt had spent more than two years on the run until his arrest in May, during which he lived in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo.

Prosecutors believe both were ringleaders and that they enlisted family members to the scheme that saw drugs transported between London and South Shields, Tyne and Wear.

Both Acourts were arrested after the racist stabbing of black 18-year-old Stephen Lawrence by a gang of white men in Eltham in 1993, but have always denied involvement.