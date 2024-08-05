Janette Manrara Reacts To Former Strictly Partner Will Bayley's Comments About The Show

Janette Manrara via Associated Press

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara has shared her take on former celebrity partner Will Bayley’s recent comment about his experiences on the show.

Janette and Will were paired up during the 2019 series of Strictly, but their time together was cut short when the Paralympian suffered an injury and was forced to bow out early as a result.

With Strictly currently under the microscope due to an ongoing BBC investigation, sparked by complaints made by a number of former contestants, the table tennis player recently reflected on his time in the Strictly ballroom.

During an interview published last month, Will – who was born with arthrogryposis, a rare condition that affects his limbs – claimed that he’d voiced his concerns that the table he was supposed to jump from as part of one dance routine was too high for him to “land safely” from.

After rehearsing the the jump “a few times” while taking extra care, he said that when Janette had told him the move looked “rubbish” and that he needed to “go for it”, he followed her advice, but suffered “the most horrific pain” when he landed.

Janette Manrara and Will Bayley in 2021 BBC/Ray Burmiston

Will claimed that Strictly bosses “made me feel” like his injury – for which he underwent surgery in 2020, paid for by the show – was his own fault.

Of his professional partner, Will said: “Ultimately, I think she was under a lot of pressure by the bosses to perform a certain way and I think it was them pushing me that caused the accident.

“She was a passionate teacher and she was part of the decision to do the jump.

“I feel she could have protected me more, but I didn’t have an issue with her. It was mentally hard and I didn’t want to let her down.”

Janette was asked about Will’s remarks during a recent interview with The Sun, published over the weekend.

“I think sometimes people get frustrated,” she said. “It was an unfortunate incident and obviously had repercussions. You never control people’s emotions and reactions.

“I messaged him [about the interview] because we are really good friends. He immediately said: ‘I’m so sorry, it’s not meant to look like that. I don’t want you to feel like it’s you’, and I [responded]: ‘It’s OK.’”

She added: “I enjoyed dancing with him so much. It’s the only time I’ve actually ever cried on Strictly, when we did our Couple’s Choice. It was a dedication to Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara performing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 BBC

A spokesperson for Janette previously insisted that her “celebrity partner’s safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly”.

“Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will,” they added.

The BBC also told HuffPost UK: “We have long-standing protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required.”

Elsewhere in her interview with The Sun, the It Takes Two host admitted she has tried to “steer clear” of professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, both of whom have left the show ahead of this year’s series.

“I’ve tried to steer clear,” she apparently said with a “sigh”. “It’s complicated and I’m a bit of a girl’s girl. I just don’t know.

“They were both really great friends and I feel very saddened by everything that’s happening, not just to them but to the [celebs] involved. It’s such a messy time right now.”

Giovanni has long refuted all of the allegations made about his conduct behind the scenes of Strictly, insisting back in June: “I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.

