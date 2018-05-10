The Murder Of Jean McConville: IRA Negotiator Ivor Bell Goes On Trial

The body of Jean McConville was discovered on an August morning in 2003, after a storm had washed away part of an embankment on a beach on the east coast of Ireland. Her body had been missing for 31 years.

The cause of her death was clear – a gunshot to the back of the head. But why McConville, a mother of ten, ended up buried on a windy beach, remains unsolved.

On Wednesday May 16, the trial of the only person to be charged over the case finally begins as Ivor Bell, a former IRA negotiator, appears in court charged with aiding and abetting her murder – charges that the 72-year-old, who now suffers from dementia, denies.

In 1999 the IRA, an armed Irish independence group, admitted it had killed McConville, claiming she had been passing information about Republicans to the British Army, but no independent evidence has ever been found to support the claim.

McConville, then aged 38, was dragged from her home in Divis flats in 1972 by eight men and four women at gunpoint in front of her children. When her body was not found, she became one of Northern Ireland’s “disappeared” – people who were abducted and murdered at secret locations by Republicans during the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Her family said they remembered her helping a wounded British soldier months before she died, but denied the allegations that she was an informant.

It is still not known where McConville was killed, and her body remained missing until walkers found her remains on Templetown Beach in County Louth. During her funeral the same year, one of her children read a testimonial in the church, saying: “I still hate the IRA but the hatred I felt throughout my life is not as intense. That day on the beach [when Jean’s body was found] I felt a lot of my anger lifting.”