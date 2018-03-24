Jeremy Corbyn Faces Growing Outrage Over 'Weasel Words' 'Anti-Semitic' Mural Apology

The Labour leader admitted “regret” after he made a “general comment” on Facebook in 2012 about a piece of street art depicting caricatures of Jewish men playing Monopoly, saying he should have “looked more closely at the image”.

Jeremy Corbyn is facing a growing backlash - including from his own MPs - over his apology for appearing to defend an anti-Semitic mural .

Prominent Labour backbencher Yvette Cooper has said she was “really troubled” and “strongly agreed” with Labour and co-operative MP Luciana Berger , head of Jewish Labour , who said the response by the leader’s office was “wholly inadequate” and failed to understand “on any level the hurt and anguish felt about Antisemitism”.

The response from the Spokesperson is wholly inadequate. It fails to understand on any level the hurt and anguish felt about Antisemitism. I will be raising this further.

Strongly agree with @LucianaBerger - am really troubled by the mural, the comments & the way this was handled today. @lisanandy is right - fighting antisemitism is strong part of our tradition & values, and Labour must be better than this https://t.co/INmnUk0K0P

Tory MP Sajid David went one step further, challenging Corbyn to a debate on anti-Semitism in Parliament.

Enough is enough @jeremycorbyn . I’m going to ask for a debate in Parliament on anti-semitism in coming weeks. I challenge you to turn up and personally speak for the Opposition. Your opportunity to explain why you defend the world’s oldest hatred https://t.co/3heIruVBo6

The artist of the piece had written on Facebook: “Tomorrow they want to buff my mural. Freedom of expression. London calling. Public art.”

Corbyn commented on the post and appeared to condemn the removal of the painting.

The then backbench MP posted underneath: “Why? You are in good company. Rockerfeller (sic) destroyed Diego Viera’s (sic) mural because it includes a picture of Lenin.”

Speaking of the comment, Corbyn’s office issued a statement on Friday: