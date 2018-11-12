Jeremy Corbyn Must Uphold Labour Brexit Policy On Second Referendum, Says Gordon Brown

Jeremy Corbyn has been told by Gordon Brown to abide by Labour Party policy that Brexit could still be stopped.

In an interview with Der Spiegel last week, the Labour leader said “we can’t stop” the UK’s departure from the EU.

This was contradicted by Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer on Monday morning, who said: “Brexit can be stopped.”

Speaking in central London today, Brown said Corbyn would be “the first to say the conference decision is what he is going to uphold – whatever is said in a particular interview”.

“We want int to fight this out in the House of Commons, and if necessary a general election, if necessary a referendum,” the former Labour prime minister told the Institute for Government.

“Jeremy used to remind me when I was in government that we should be bound by conference motions and he always says he is is bound by them.”

Labour members agreed at their party conference in September to keep open the possibility of holding a referendum on the Brexit deal which included the option of continued EU membership.

Official party policy states:

“If we cannot get a general election Labour must support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote”.

The apparent split in Labour over Brexit policy comes as negotiations remain deadlocked over measures to prevent a hard border between the UK and Ireland.

Officials from both sides were engaged in talks which began on Sunday and lasted until 2.45am on Monday, but failed to produce a decisive breakthrough.

Theresa May also faces hardening opposition back home to her deal – including from within her own Cabinet.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt, who has not given wholehearted public support to the PM’s strategy, suggested the Cabinet would act as a “check” on May,

Pro-Remain former transport minister Jo Johnson said he decided to quit the government last week because he was concerned at reports May was planning a publicity campaign, which he said amounted to a “calculated deceit”.

Former culture secretary John Whittingdale said May would have to go if she could not get a Brexit deal through the Commons.

He told BBC Radio 4’s The Westminster Hour: “I think if the prime minister’s Brexit plan doesn’t get through Parliament, I think it’s quite difficult to see how the prime minister can continue because she has staked her credibility.”